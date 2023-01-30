PART of Victoria Way in Woking town centre is to be closed to northbound traffic while potholes are filled in, the damaged road surface is repaired and a new pedestrian crossing is installed.
The carriageway will be shut for 12 weeks from Monday next week (6 February) between Goldsworth Road and Forge End, with traffic in both directions using those roads as a diversion around the work site.
For three weeks of the closure period, the right-hand turn into Forge End for southbound traffic will also be shut.
The closure will enable the reconstruction of footpaths, the installation of highway drainage and street light infrastructure, and the reinstatement and construction of a permanent pedestrian crossing to replace the temporary crossing that has been in place for some time.
Woking Borough Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Will Forster, said: “For far too long residents have raised concerns with me about the poor condition of Victoria Way and safety of pedestrians when using the temporary crossing, not to mention the countless cones and bollards that litter the highway.
“Therefore, I am delighted that, through the Victoria Place development, we can now address these issues, which will benefit drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, whilst making Woking town centre more appealing and accessible to visitors.”
A series of night closures beginning in May will see the junction of Church Street West and Victoria Way reopened to vehicles, along with carriageway resurfacing to Church Street West and Forge End.
During the works signed diversion routes will be in place. The Victoria Way southbound carriageway, towards Victoria Arch, will remain open throughout.