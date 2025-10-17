Hundreds of swimmers plunged into Pool in the Park, Woking, on Sunday for the town’s eighteenth annual Rotary Swimathon, raising thousands for local charities. The event — a much-loved fixture in the town’s calendar — brings together schools, companies, clubs and families to support local causes.
This year, 46 teams took part, and currently £15,000 has been pledged in sponsorship. Organisers believe the final total could surpass the all-time record of £16,000, set shortly before the Covid pandemic forced a temporary break in the event. Since its launch, the Woking Swimathon has raised almost £250,000 for local charities.
Each team, made up of up to six swimmers, takes on the challenge of swimming as many lengths as possible in one hour, with only one person swimming at a time. Teams typically complete between 100 and 150 lengths — though this year one team from Woking High School achieved an outstanding 200 lengths.
The event is open to any competent swimmer aged eight or over and attracts strong participation from local schools and youth groups, whose energy and enthusiasm make for a lively atmosphere.
The Swimathon is organised and run entirely by Rotary volunteers, with only essential costs — such as medals, certificates and pool hire — deducted. Trident Honda, the event’s main sponsor since its inception, once again covered a substantial share of these costs, ensuring that almost all the funds raised go directly to Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, Woking Community First Responders, and other local charities nominated by Rotary members.
Terry Smith, Chair of the Club’s Events & Fundraising Committee, praised the “fantastic team of helpers who made the day run so smoothly,” and paid tribute to “the hundreds of swimmers — and the parents, teachers and supporters who cheered them on — for making this year’s event one of our best yet.”
Comments
