The Swimathon is organised and run entirely by Rotary volunteers, with only essential costs — such as medals, certificates and pool hire — deducted. Trident Honda, the event’s main sponsor since its inception, once again covered a substantial share of these costs, ensuring that almost all the funds raised go directly to Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, Woking Community First Responders, and other local charities nominated by Rotary members.