They are No. 87 (CGC grade 7.0 – 1990), featuring the first appearance of Cable, with cover art by Rob Liefeld and Todd McFarlane, story by Louise Simonson, Marvel Comics 3/90, within a sealed CGC perspex slab with hologram; and No. 98 (CGC grade 6.5 – 1991), featuring the first appearance of Deadpool, with cover artwork by Rob Liefeld, story by Fabian Nicieza, Marvel Comics, 2/91, within sealed CGC perspex slab with hologram.