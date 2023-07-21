RARE comics, action figures, posters and costumes will feature in the auction of superheroes and villains memorabilia at Ewbank’s next week.
More than 200 lots will go under the hammer at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send on Thursday, July 27 (11am).
Viewing will start on Tuesday, July 25.
Highlights include a group of 96 issues of Marvel Comics: The Avengers, Vol. 1 (1967-1999).
These are mostly mid- to high-grade, and include 30 minor issues and one major key issue, two reprints (No. 15 and No. 87), and five annuals, being mid- and high-grade, including one minor key issue.
The original team of superheroes (Iron Man, Ant-Man, Hulk, Thor and The Wasp) created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, first appeared in The Avengers No. 1, September 1963.
These comics are estimated to sell for £250 to £350.
A collection of 236 Marvel Masterworks hardback books, by multiple authors, has been valued at £200 to £400. This is a near-complete run of graphic novels from volume 1 to volume 242.
A definitive collection celebrating BBC television series Doctor Who, which was first broadcast in 1963 when it had William Hartnell in the title role, will go under the hammer.
The Complete History: The Definitive Guide to the Making of Doctor Who is complete in 90 volumes.
First editions and edited by John Ainsworth, the collection includes volume 1, stories 1-2 to volume 90, Shada/Dimensions in Time/The Curse of Fatal Death/Time Crash. There are pictorial whiteboards, with panoramic artwork to spines which combine to display an image.
The collection has a pre-sale guide price of £200 to £300.
A pair of CGC universal-grade issues (1990-1991) of Marvel Comics: New Mutants will be auctioned.
They are No. 87 (CGC grade 7.0 – 1990), featuring the first appearance of Cable, with cover art by Rob Liefeld and Todd McFarlane, story by Louise Simonson, Marvel Comics 3/90, within a sealed CGC perspex slab with hologram; and No. 98 (CGC grade 6.5 – 1991), featuring the first appearance of Deadpool, with cover artwork by Rob Liefeld, story by Fabian Nicieza, Marvel Comics, 2/91, within sealed CGC perspex slab with hologram.
They are expected to sell for £300 to £350.
Alastair McCrea, head of entertainment and memorabilia at Ewbank’s, said: “This is an exciting collection of superheroes and villains memorabilia.
“There are some truly rare and special items in this auction, and we expect it to be very popular with collectors across the globe.”
The auction is open to the public, and bidding can be done online or in person.
If you have something you are interested in selling, Ewbank’s are still accepting consignments for future auctions.
Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.