The landlady of a West End pub has raised £2,300 for brain cancer research.
Ally Sussex, landlady of the Hare & Hounds, hosted her first Houndstock Festival – a cross between Hounds and the iconic Woodstock festival – as a celebration of togetherness featuring family fun, live entertainment and a fundraising raffle generously supported by local businesses.
Children enjoyed face painting and balloon modelling, while music lovers were treated to a show-stopping performance by Grooveline, a 10-piece funk band, alongside a line-up of DJs who kindly donated their time.
Ally, crowned Miss Surrey Classic 2025 and now set for the Miss Great Britain Classic final on 17 October, praised her team, sponsors, and the wider community for making the day such a success.
“I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who came together to support this cause,” she said. “My team worked tirelessly, musicians and DJs gave their time, and local businesses donated raffle prizes. A special thank you to Quadris Insurance for sponsoring the event.”
For Ally, the cause is deeply personal. Her brother-in-law, Andrew, is living with an incurable brain tumour and has inspired her mission to raise awareness and vital funds.
Together with her sister, Ella – Andrew’s wife – Ally co-founded the Unlocking Hope Foundation, dedicated to supporting charities involved in brain tumour and brain cancer research.
“Andrew’s courage drives everything I do,” Ally said. “Unlocking Hope is our family’s way of turning pain into purpose, helping fund vital research and bring hope to others.
“Being Miss Surrey Classic has given me a platform to share Andrew’s story. I’ll be working on more community events and projects right up until the finals – and beyond. This is only the beginning.”
Ally has set herself a target of £10,000 by the finals. To support her fundraising, donate via: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/unlocking-hope-1
Ally hopes to make Houndstock an annual event.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.