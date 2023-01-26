LOCAL participants are wanted to help trial a nasal spray which could potentially slow the spread of COVID-19.
The new research study at Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (ASPH) may lead to a quicker recovery time.
The nasal spray is developed by Starpharma to treat colds and respiratory viruses. It is already available to purchase from some pharmacies in the UK, but this trial will look at how effective the product is at treating COVID-19.
“The trial comes at a time where there are high levels of COVID-19 in the community,” said Stephen Winchester, consultant virologist at Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals.
“It will assist in understanding how effective an already available treatment is at shortening illness and limiting spread of the virus to others.
“Please do get in touch if you are currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and would be interested in taking part in this trial.”
The Viraleze nasal spray is intended to form a protective barrier inside the nasal passage which traps and prevents viruses from interacting with nasal cells. By reducing their adhesion, multiplication and spread, it allows the body to remove the virus naturally.
The trial will be delivered by the research and development team at ASPH, who are looking to recruit 160 people who are COVID-19 positive for the trial.
Those successfully recruited will be randomly allocated the Viraleze nasal spray or a placebo nasal spray which will need to be used four times a day, for seven days. In addition to this, participants will need to self-swab and complete a questionnaire about symptoms daily throughout this period.
Anyone interested in taking part in the trial and would like more information should visit https://www.ashfordstpeters.nhs.uk/viraleze-nasal-spray-trial