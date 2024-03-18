A team from Woking & Sam Beare Hospice transformed the Fiery Bird Venue in Woking town centre into a chic pop-up boutique.
A mass array of donated dresses and suits filled the room in an initiative to make Prom more affordable.
Crown Alterations, Lucy Contessa Make-Up Artist, and Italian Inspiration Hairdressers joined the occasion to offer advice and free trials.
Over 250 outfits were donated by individuals who were keen to show their support as well as some local bridal and prom dress shops, namely Chobham Bride, Becca Jacks, Brides Visited, and Pamela James Bridal Boutique.
A number of the fabulous outfits are still available to buy and will go on sale for one evening only at the Wellbeing Centre at the Hospice in Goldsworth Park on Tuesday March 26 from 6pm to 9pm.
The event at the Fiery Bird Venue in Crown Square raised much-needed funds for the hospice and also made stunning outfits available at affordable prices.
It also brought the community together and promoted sustainability.
The event was a huge success, raising more than £2,500, which equates to over 131 hours of care for a patient in the hospice In-Patient Unit.
If anyone has an outfit that they’d like to donate for the next Hospice Prom Wear Event in 2015, the hospice warehouse on the Lansbury Estate in Knaphill is able to accept them throughout the year.
Woking & Sam Beare Hospice delivers 8,760 hours of care and support to approximately 2,000 patients, 24 hours per day, seven days per week each year. More than 80 per cent of care provided by the hospice team is delivered in patient homes or care or nursing homes.