We’ve all heard of the infamous London Marathon, but have you heard of the 'Reverse London Marathon'?
When Andrea Duggan, Physio at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, told her colleagues she planned to do the Reverse London Marathon, they could be forgiven for taking her literally and imagining her falling flat on her backside as she attempted to complete 26.2 miles running backwards!
The reality wasn’t quite so harebrained, but it still presented a challenge not for the faint-hearted. At midnight, on the eve of the London Marathon, Andrea joined a group of runners at the finish line at The Mall. From there, they ran the exact route of the Marathon in reverse, passing iconic sights such as the Cutty Sark and Big Ben.
“It was an amazing experience; doing what I love but doing it differently,” said Andrea. “It was the London Marathon ‘on my terms’. It was exciting in part, with the lights and buzz of the city, but also calm and serene in the early hours running around the beautifully illuminated Docklands.
“It was such a special moment gathering on Birdcage Walk, just before midnight, with like-minded crazy people who would rather run a marathon than go to bed. It was wonderful seeing London at night with a happy bunch of runners who were all looking out for each other. The final three miles were hard; it was uphill and cold. But crossing the finish line – the same finish line where thousands would start just hours later – was a moment of pure bliss and emotion as we reflected on what a brilliant achievement it was. I’ll never forget seeing the sunrise over the city as I ran.”
The hospice said: “She didn’t hesitate in deciding that she would get a team together and raise funds for the Hospice by running again next year. She is a true Hospice Hero!”