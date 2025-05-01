“It was such a special moment gathering on Birdcage Walk, just before midnight, with like-minded crazy people who would rather run a marathon than go to bed. It was wonderful seeing London at night with a happy bunch of runners who were all looking out for each other. The final three miles were hard; it was uphill and cold. But crossing the finish line – the same finish line where thousands would start just hours later – was a moment of pure bliss and emotion as we reflected on what a brilliant achievement it was. I’ll never forget seeing the sunrise over the city as I ran.”