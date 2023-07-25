A HORSELL woman has become a record breaker after completing the world’s toughest rowing race, a challenge to circumnavigate Great Britain unsupported.
Sandra Gates was part of the six-strong all-female Team Ithaca, which smashed the women’s world record for the race, coming home in 44 days, a full week better than the previous best.
“It was bittersweet,” said Sandra. “We were on course for 34 days as we passed John O’Groats but as we headed south again the weather was horrendous, it became very slow going.”
The team – skipper Emma Wolstenholme, first mate Amy Wood, Clair Fennessy, Emma Haxell, Maggie Hodge and Sandra – rowed in shifts, two hours on, two hours off. “You get used to it,” Sandra added. “It’s remarkable how the body can adapt.
“There is plenty to appreciate. You see a view of the coast that relatively few do, people coming to watch you, drones taking pictures, wildlife at sea, dolphins, seals following you for miles, puffins.
“And we’ve raised more than £12,000 for CanRehab Trust, a small charity really close to my heart. It helps anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis become more active.
“But I don’t think I’ll be taking on the challenge again. I missed by husband and son too much, and my dogs.
“If I’ve inspired anything it’s that people should go for it. You don’t know how strong you are until you’re there.”