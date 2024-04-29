In addition to the entertainment in the main arena, the 44th May Fayre will offer a wide range of activities and attractions. There will be live performances from the Summerscales dancers, vintage cars to browse, Scout and Guide challenges for all ages and a kids fitness session run by Pure Gym. There will be home-made cakes in the refreshments tent, the award-winning Thurston’s ales and Pimm’s available at the real ale tent and the two barbecue stalls with local Prince & Sons burgers and sausages.