If it’s the May bank holiday, it must be time for the Horsell Scouts and Guides May Fayre at the Wheatsheaf recreation ground.
The main event in the fun-filled day on May 6 is the Dog and Duck Show, which will showcase the incredible bond between dogs and ducks. Bizzy and Monty the sheepdogs will demonstrate their herding skills as they guide ducks through an obstacle course, possibly with crowd participation.
Other main arena events will include cyclists jumping over vans, wood chopping, and birds of prey displays
In addition to the entertainment in the main arena, the 44th May Fayre will offer a wide range of activities and attractions. There will be live performances from the Summerscales dancers, vintage cars to browse, Scout and Guide challenges for all ages and a kids fitness session run by Pure Gym. There will be home-made cakes in the refreshments tent, the award-winning Thurston’s ales and Pimm’s available at the real ale tent and the two barbecue stalls with local Prince & Sons burgers and sausages.
The key sponsors of what is the main annual fundraising event for the Horsell Scouts and Guides are Seymours Estate Agents, Trident Honda and Halstead St Andrew’s School. The door-to-door programme sales by the Guides and Scouts with a mega hourly raffle on the day will also contribute to the funds raised. Anyone thinking about getting involved in Horsell Scouting and Guiding can visit the red information tent on the day.
The event to will be opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Woking, M llyas Raja and Nargas llyas Khan and attended by Guiding and Scouting County and District Commissioners.
Check social media pages for updates on the schedule and any additional attractions that may be added.