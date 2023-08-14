Police today issued an update into their investigation following the death of a ten-year-od girl in Horsell.
No arrests have been made and officers say their investigation is ongoing.
The statement from Surrey Police read: "Enquires are ongoing to locate the three identified people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation into the death of a ten-year-old girl in Woking.
"Detectives have confirmed no other people were present at the address when they attended in the early hours of Thursday morning (August 10). The three people they would like to speak to were known to the victim.
"Formal identification is yet to take place but we understand the child has been named locally.
"No arrests have been made at this time.
"A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday).
"Officers remain at the address while the investigation continues and further updates will be provided in due course."