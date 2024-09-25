A voluntary organisation in Horsell is looking for more help to continue its vital services for older and more vulnerable residents.
Horsell Care is a group that has been running since 1999 and provides support for people through tasks such as shopping, hospital and medical appointments and more. However, the group urgently needs more volunteer drivers and admin assistance.
A Horsell Care spokesperson said: “Please consider volunteering for this amazing organisation if you have some free time. Volunteering is completely flexible with no set time commitment.
“All driver volunteers need to go through the DBS checking service for which there is an approx wait of two weeks.
“It may be you don’t drive but can help admin (computerised system) and manning the helpline as a duty volunteer.”
Interested parties should call 0755 255 3414 between 9am and 4pm on a weekday and the coordinator will provide more details about the work.