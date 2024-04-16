Horsell Bowling Club is holding an open day on Saturday (April 20).
It provides an ideal opportunity to discover the joys of this timeless sport, just come along any time between 9.45am and midday.
The club extends a warm invitation to everyone, whether seasoned bowler or curious novice.
Try bowls for free, step onto the green and experience the thrill of rolling a wood towards the jack. A dedicated team of experienced coaches will be on hand to provide free tuition. All equipment is provided, just wear flat shoes or trainers.
Beyond the green, the club offers an active social side during the winter months.