Horsell Bowling Club welcomed members and staff from LinkAble on a bright and sunny Thursday for a fun morning of bowling.
It began in two teams of six to see who could reach the nearest to the jack and once everyone had got the hang of it. There was a game of skittles to try to knock over the most plastic cups with their three bowls.
It is the third year the Club has hosted members of the charity, with the first in 2022 introduced by Roger Chamberlain. He has been a member for many years and is Director and Trustee of the Woking Lions Club.
Through his work with the Lions, Roger has been instrumental in organising various charity events throughout Woking and promoting the work of LinkAble.
The Club said: “We, at Horsell Bowling Club, all agreed that it was an absolute pleasure to host this event with such an enthusiastic and fun-loving group of people.
“Bowlers and members of LinkAble are unanimous in saying that it will remain an annual fixture.”
There were some familiar faces and new ones with some coming from as far as Camberley.
Adult Services Manager Rachel Hudspith said: “The group had a really lovely time at the Bowls Club on Thursday, so thank you for having us!”
The day ended with lunch at The Wheatsheaf pub in Woking. LinkAble supports people with a learning disability or autism to create the life they want to live. It is there for people aged five years and up.