A rabbit has lived double his life expectancy to become crowned as the world’s oldest living bunny.

Lionhead rabbit Herbie has been named the record holder by Guinness World Records.

He was officially assessed at the age of 15 years and 82 days back in November – with those in his breed usually living between seven and 10 years.

Herbie, who lives with owners Richard and Melissa Dunham in Surrey, was brought home from a pet shop when he was eight weeks old.

He joined the family as a mate for Flopsy after her boyfriend Starsky died.

Lionhead rabbit Herbie , 15, who is the worlds oldest rabbit. // A rabbit has lived double his life expectancy to become the worlds oldest. Lionhead rabbit Herbie has been crowned the worlds oldest rabbit living by Guinness World Records. He was officially assessed at the age of 15 years and 82 days back in November  with those in his breed usually living between seven and 10 years. Herbie, who lives with owners Richard and Melissa Dunham in Surrey, was brought home from a pet shop when he was eight weeks old. He joined the family as a mate for Flopsy after her boyfriend Starsky died. Teachers Richard and Melissa have been keeping rabbits for 16 years.
Lionhead rabbit Herbie. (Guinness World Records / SWNS)

Teachers Richard and Melissa have been keeping rabbits for 16 years.

Melissa said: “Flopsy loved him and they bonded quickly and were devoted to each other for 10 years.

“Herbie is particularly alpha and is very bossy. He is incredibly independent and loves my husband to chase him.

“He would binky, a twist and kick jump rabbits do to express happiness, all around the room.

“Herbie has always been very strong-willed and full of character.”

Herbie has had three different wives while he’s lived with the Dunhams.

After being with Flopsy for 10 years, he bonded with rabbit Tinks when her partner Bertie died aged 10.

He is now married to Betty, aged six.

Melissa said she was surprised by how long Herbie has lived.

She added: “He is an amazing little bunny.

“His spirit is as strong as his determination, and for such a small chap his personality is huge.”

Herbie still has a few years to go to become the oldest rabbit ever.

That title is held by Flopsy – a wild Australian rabbit who was caught in August 1964 and lived to the age of 18 years and 10.75 months, despite an average lifespan of five to 10 years.