The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds across southern England overnight into Friday morning.
Rain, heavy and persistent at times, will move north-east across much of England and Wales during Thursday night and Friday morning, with some drier spells following across southern and eastern England for a time.
It will also become windy with gusts of 45-50 mph inland and as high as 60 mph on some southern coasts.
The rain will clear from the north-west through Friday afternoon and evening. Widely 10-20 mm of rain is likely, but in the wettest spots 30-50 mm is possible, and some high ground of West Wales could see 70 mm.
Also a chance of 20-30 mm of rain within two hours if heavy showers and thunderstorms develop over southern England.
The Met Office warning is valid between 9pm tonight (Thursday) and 8pm on Friday.