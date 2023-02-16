WOKING Community Hospital will have a new diagnostic centre after a motion by Liberal Democrat councillor Will Forster won cross-party support at last week’s full council meeting.
Cllr Forster, the deputy leader of the council, said: “I am delighted my motion received such strong support and the council will work closely with the NHS and others to bring much-needed health facilities to Woking.
“The NHS is struggling and patients are suffering as a result. I am pleased we are locally playing our part in tackling the crisis in the NHS and are going to build a community diagnostic centre.
“As the diagnostic centre will partly be built on the [Heathside Road] hospital’s car park, the borough council will be offering the NHS discounted parking permits for staff based at Woking Community Hospital.
“Currently, our nearest diagnostic centres are in Ashford, Chertsey and Guildford. It is unreasonable for local people to travel outside the borough for simple medical tests or a diagnosis.
“A local centre with the most modern diagnostic equipment will undoubtedly improve their quality of life, save travel costs, and ultimately save lives.
“This development will prevent the need for 30,000 hospital visits outside of Woking annually.”
The expansion is being led by Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Trust and the new centre will operate as a joint service by Ashford and St Peter’s hospitals, local GPs and Alliance Medical Ltd.
While the hospital does currently provide some diagnostic services, they are limited. It has just one ultrasound and X-ray machine, and limited blood-taking services.
The new diagnostic centre will provide a further two ultrasounds, expanded blood-taking services, CT, MRI and bone-density scanners, and cardiac, respiratory, sleep study, adult audiology, and fibroscan liver testing.
Cllr Forster added: “The NHS itself is funding the expansion of Woking Community Hospital. However, Woking Borough Council is working in partnership with the NHS, and encouraged them to expand facilities in Woking.
“The council will also give planning permission, and will process the planning application as quickly as possible. I think this is a good example of partnership working to sort out the issues.
“I am hopeful the new diagnostic centre will open next year.’
Jon Allan, speaking on behalf of the Friends of Woking Community Hospital (FWCH), said: “The changes will mean faster and more convenient tests available for residents of Woking and Surrey, reducing time for diagnosis of many diseases.
“The Friends are delighted that this, together with updates to the Alexandra Ward for rehabilitation of the elderly and neurology, will mean the Woking Community Hospital is more important than ever. FWCH have pledged up to £25,000 for the changes to Alexandra Ward, making it dementia friendly.
“We are ready to help with the diagnostic hub as needed so we need new members!
‘‘Please check our website, www.fwchwoking.com, for details of how to join, and Facebook for events and fund-raising.”