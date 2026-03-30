A free event aimed at helping residents improve their health and wellbeing will take place at Woking Leisure Centre to celebrate World Health Day on Tuesday, 7 April.
The centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Woking Borough Council, will run the event from 9am to 8pm and offer free activities, nutrition advice and stalls from community partners.
Attendees will be able to take part in a variety of free sessions, including walking football, no strings badminton, a singing session, and activities delivered as part of the 50+ Club, ensuring there is something for all ages and abilities.
Additional evening sessions include boccia, in partnership with LinkAble, and a Back to Netball session designed to help participants build confidence and return to the sport in a welcoming environment.
Alongside the activities, organisers are planning interactive sessions to help families learn how to prepare a healthy packed lunch, with hands-on opportunities to create nutritious options during the event.
Visitors will also be able to gain advice from organisations including Surrey County Council - Living Well Programme; Leaders Unlocked - Surrey Youth Commission; Sport in Mind; One You Surrey - Weight Management & Smoking Cessation and Social Prescribing at Woking Borough Council.
Daniel Healy, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors and our community partners to the centre to mark World Health Day for our free event.
“We all know how important it is to look after our physical and mental health but having face-to-face advice from a range of professionals can be so valuable to asking questions you may not always have the opportunity to ask elsewhere.
“We encourage anybody interested to come along, explore the support available and learn how innovative ways of staying active can have a hugely positive impact on health and wellbeing.”
For more information, contact Woking Leisure Centre or speak to a team member in the centre.
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