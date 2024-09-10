Nominations are open for the Surrey Heath Sports Awards 2024 to recognise local people who have had a special year in sports or physical activity.
The awards celebrate local coaches, participants, volunteers, organisers and everybody in between, whose achievements and efforts deserve to be celebrated.
Maybe you know an athlete who has excelled, a coach who goes above and beyond – or perhaps you attend a local group that is the highlight of your week.
There is a new Promoting Inclusion in Sport award this year, recognising those who make it their mission to ensure sport and physical activity are open to all in our community.
Whoever you want to shout about, Surrey Heath wants to hear from you!
Nominations are open for individuals or groups in Surrey Heath for the following categories: Surrey Heath Sportsperson of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Promoting Inclusion in Sport; Team of the Year (Sponsored by Surrey Security Service); Best Newcomer; Community Champion.
Those shortlisted for an award will be invited to the Sports Awards ceremony at Surrey Heath House on Thursday, 24 October – an alternative venue this year due to Camberley Theatre being closed for essential work.
Surrey Heath portfolio holder for net zero, environment and leisure, Cllr Morgan Rise, said: “I'm excited to launch this year’s Surrey Heath Sports Awards, which celebrate all the brilliant achievements in sports and physical activity across the borough.
“If you know of an individual, team, club or organisation who have gone the extra mile, achieved something great or helped others to get active and take part this past year, please head to our website and nominate them – it's quick and easy to do, and a great way to show your appreciation.”
Nominations close on Monday, 7 October.