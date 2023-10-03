Proposals include the reduction or removal of discretionary services, unless they can become self-funding, and internal measures such as reducing the size and cost of the Civic Offices, as well as management costs.
The consultation specifically seeks views on three proposals: the closure of public toilets; handing over the management and maintenance of pavilions (excluding pitches) to alternative organisations; and the phased closure of Pool in the Park.
Cllr Ann-Marie Baker, leader of the council, said: “Many residents will have strong views on these proposals, particularly the proposed phased closure of Pool in the Park.
“I totally understand residents’ frustration. I don’t want to see the pool close and will consider all feasible alternatives to keeping it open.
“Yet the harsh realities are the council must make significant savings to tackle the severe financial crisis that my administration inherited.
“It is vitally important residents formally submit their views on these proposals to the council.
“The council must fully understand the impact these proposals could have on individuals and communities.
“No decision has been made on the future of these services, but the council’s financial challenges are so severe that future decisions will not always align with residents’ views.
“The final decision on any changes will be made by full council on Thursday, February 8, 2024.”
Residents and community stakeholders can submit their views on the draft proposals via communityforum.woking.gov.uk
Key stakeholders, community groups and sports clubs will be consulted directly.
Paper copies of the consultation will be available at a number of locations across the borough including the Civic Offices and centres for the community.
The consultation ends at midnight on Sunday, November 12.