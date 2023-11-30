FORMER Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink switched on the Christmas tree lights in Woking town centre in front of hundreds of fans and festive revellers.
Children and adults alike counted down to the moment that he and the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Ilyas Raja, hit the big red button to light up the 37ft Norwegian spruce in Jubilee Square.
In the run-up to the switch on, there were live musical performances from Acoustic Wood, Demetris Kiliaris, Horsell Village School Choir, Horsell Junior School Choir, Kalyna Choir and Stagecoach Performing Arts – Woking.
Stagecoach student Lola Jago returned to the stage to entertain the large crowd as they awaited Mr Hasselbaink’s arrival. Her pitch-perfect version of Hallelujah, sung acapella, delighted onlookers. Fellow student, Eliza Clarke, followed suit with Adele’s Rolling in the Deep.
The leader of Woking Borough Council, Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, said: “I would like to thank everyone involved with the switch on. The performers filled Jubilee Square with the sounds and spirit of Christmas.
“There wouldn’t be a switch on if it wasn’t for the Woking Asian Business Forum, which has again supplied the magnificent festive centrepiece in Jubilee Square.’’