* A replica golden gun from James Bond film The Man With the Golden Gun (1974). Number 446 of 5,000, this 24-carat-gold-plated masterpiece captures the iconic weapon in meticulously crafted detail. Assembled from a dummy Colibri lighter, a pen-turned-barrel, a cigarette-case handle and a cufflink trigger, it is testament to Bond villain Scaramanga’s deadly ingenuity. The replica bullet, engraved with “007”, adds a touch of Bond-worthy panache. Display this museum-worthy treasure in its luxurious presentation case, secured with a combination lock and adorned with a descriptive plaque. Accompanied by certificate and paperwork, this replica is guaranteed to elevate any Bond collection and set imaginations blazing. It has a pre-sale guide price of £2,000 to £4,000.