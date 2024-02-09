Nearly 400 relics from the silver screen, television’s legendary shows and music’s biggest icons will go under the hammer when Ewbank’s stage their Entertainment and Memorabilia Extravaganza this week.
The sale will be held at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send on Thursday (February 15, 2024). Viewing will be from tomorrow (Tuesday, February 13, 9am to 5pm).
Highlights of the auction include:
* A replica golden gun from James Bond film The Man With the Golden Gun (1974). Number 446 of 5,000, this 24-carat-gold-plated masterpiece captures the iconic weapon in meticulously crafted detail. Assembled from a dummy Colibri lighter, a pen-turned-barrel, a cigarette-case handle and a cufflink trigger, it is testament to Bond villain Scaramanga’s deadly ingenuity. The replica bullet, engraved with “007”, adds a touch of Bond-worthy panache. Display this museum-worthy treasure in its luxurious presentation case, secured with a combination lock and adorned with a descriptive plaque. Accompanied by certificate and paperwork, this replica is guaranteed to elevate any Bond collection and set imaginations blazing. It has a pre-sale guide price of £2,000 to £4,000.
* A sealed, hardback book, by renowned photographer Greg Williams, on James Bond film No Time to Die (2021). Issued exclusively issued to the film’s crew and hand-numbered 475/1,000, this behind-the-scenes treasure trove, unavailable for general purchase, offers unparalleled access to Daniel Craig’s final Bond adventure. Delve into stunning photographs, intimate crew stories and exclusive insights into the making of a cinematic masterpiece. The book is valued at £1,500 to £2,500.
* A Tottenham Hotspur Football Club centenary shirt from 1982. This short-sleeved classic boasts the iconic “10” on the reverse, a number synonymous with club legends such as Glenn Hoddle and Jimmy Greaves. But its pedigree goes beyond mere style. Purchased at Bonhams and Brooks’ auction on April 25, 2001, the shirt comes with its original lot tag and the sale’s catalogue featuring the top, on the front cover, worn by Hoddle. The shirt is is expected to sell for £800 to £1,200.
* A first-edition paperback of novel Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, signed by six stars of the movie version of the story. Daniel Radcliffe (who played Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) have autographed the half-title page. And David Thewlis (Remus Lupin), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley) and James Phelps (Fred Weasley) have signed the dedication page. Immerse yourself in the thrilling tale of Dementors, Time-Turners and Sirius Black, with illustrations inspired by Cliff Wright’s captivating artwork. The book is estimated to sell for between £600 and £900.
* A dragon glass sword used by Theon Greyjoy’s men in the epic Battle of Winterfell in the HBO hit television series Game of Thrones. Accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, the sword provides a rare opportunity to own a piece of Westeros legend. It has a pre-sale guide price of £600 to £900.
* A pair of red Bruno Magli shoes worn by Elizabeth Taylor in the 1989 television film Sweet Bird of Youth. These shoes are not merely fashion but also a tangible piece of Hollywood history. And the right shoe bears Taylor’s signature in red ink. It reads “Love Elizabeth Taylor”. To further authenticate their journey, a letter of provenance, typed on Taylor’s personal headed notepaper and signed by her assistant Jorlett Strumme, accompanies the shoes. This document is dated August 12, 1992. The shoes are expected to fetch between £500 to £800.
Ewbank’s are accepting consignments for future sales, so please get in touch with the team on 01483 223101 or by emailing [email protected]