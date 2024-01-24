Handsome rabbit Bartholomew is looking for his forever home.
The three-month-old is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while he searches for his new family.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Bartholomew, or Bart, is a very handsome boy who came to us with lots of other rabbits from a home where they were not getting the care that they needed.
“As he has not had the proper time and care, he is a bit on the nervous side. So he will require lots of time and gentle handling to get him used to people and everyday things in life.
“He could live with a neutered female rabbit. He has recently been neutered so he will need to live in separate accommodation while the bonding process takes place.
“This cheeky chap loves his food. He really is not fussy – he loves munching on fruit and veg as well as hay and grass.
“Bartholomew will need to live in a 3m by 2m by 1m hutch and run. The run must be attached at all times.
“Rabbits are active and need to be able to hop, run, jump, dig and – when lying down – stretch out fully.
“They require enough room to exercise and stand up fully on their back legs without their ears touching the roof of their accommodation.
“Bartholomew will need constant access to safe hiding places for times he is feeling worried.
“Rabbits are intelligent and inquisitive. If they are bored, they may suffer. So they need daily exercise to stay fit, healthy and enriched.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Bartholomew, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Please include a photo of your rabbit accommodation.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.