Guildford’s iconic 1930s outdoor pool will be welcoming swimmers to take the plunge all year round from 1 October.
Traditionally, the Lido has only been open during the summer months but Freedom Leisure are making it a year-round swimming destination.
As part of this change, the summer programme is being extended. Instead of closing on 15 September, the Lido will now extend its summer timetable until 30 September.
From 1 October, the Lido moves into its new winter programme and will continue operating all year round, with extended opening hours returning each summer.
To herald the introduction of year-round swimming, Freedom Leisure is introducing monthly and annual membership packages to suit all budgets. Customers can also pay per swim on arrival.
Guildford Lido, managed by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Guildford Borough Council, offers a blend of historic charm and invigorating outdoor exercise.
“Swimming in the Lido is truly special,” says Finley Broekhuizen, general manager of Guildford Lido. “There’s nothing like the crisp autumn air combined with warm, welcoming water. It’s a fantastic way to stay active whatever the season.”
Councillor Catherine Houston added: “This is a brilliant example of how Guildford Borough Council is working with our partners to bring more value to our community. The Lido provides much-loved outdoor swimming and I’m thrilled to hear it will be opening year-round with immediate effect and at no extra cost to the council or taxpayers.
“Year-round outdoor swimming is something that the council has been asked about for many years and I am pleased that we’ve been able to deliver. There will be much more opportunity for residents to stay active, connect with others and enjoy Guildford’s leisure heritage in a new way.”
Enquiries are open with Early Bird Offers for those registering before 15 September 2025. For more information visit www.guildfordlido.co.uk/
