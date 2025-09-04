South Western Railway (SWR) has joined forces with The Rest is History podcast’s Tom Holland to name a train after Athelstan, the first King of England.
Today marks the 1,100-year anniversary of the coronation of King Athelstan on September 4, in the year 925 at Kingston-upon-Thames.
In a ceremony at Kingston station, the globally acclaimed podcaster and historian unveiled the new King Athelstan name on one SWR’s Class 450 trains, flanked by Saxon warriors.
In 2021, The Rest is History podcast named Athelstan as England’s greatest monarch following a public poll, beating William the Conqueror, Victoria, and Elizabeth I.
The event on Platform 1 saw local children from the King Athelstan Primary School donning crowns as well as a choral performance by the Tiffin School.
Mr Holland said: “Who better to have a train named after him than Athelstan, the great Anglo-Saxon king who first set England on track to becoming a united kingdom?”
Peter Williams, customer and commercial director at SWR, said:
“It’s a privilege to have Tom Holland unveil the newly named King Athelstan train. Few people have done more to bring the story of England’s first king to new audiences.
“As it travels around the network, we hope our train will inspire customers to discover more about Athelstan's reign, and his coronation in Kingston 1,100 years ago.
“As the only operator serving Kingston, we wanted be part of marking this special anniversary — commemorating the town’s remarkable history, as well as celebrating its present and future.”
Sir Ed Davey, Lib-Dem leader and the MP for Kingston and Surbiton, and Cllr Noel Hadjimichael, the mayor of Kingston, joined Tom Holland with tributes on behalf of the town and borough.
The Bishop of Kingston, Martin Gainsborough, blessed the train to conclude the ceremony.
Sir Ed added: “When we were planning on the sorts of things we might do to celebrate Kingston 2025, I don't think any of us envisaged the dedication of a train. It’s a little unusual but absolutely in the spirit of the occasion and I've been delighted to be a part of today."
King Athelstan was the grandson of Alfred the Great, whose coronation at Kingston preceded his unification of England as Rex Anglorum, King of the English.
