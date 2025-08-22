Network Rail are advising passengers travelling between Guildford and Reigate that buses will replace trains for two weeks between Sunday, September 14 and Saturday, September 27 for critical signalling and level crossing upgrades.
Network Rail engineers will install and commission 16 new signals between Shalford and Gomshall to improve reliability and safety, supporting future service increases between Guildford and Gatwick Airport.
Passengers can still use the Brighton Main Line to access Gatwick Airport.
During the closure, four level crossings, Chilworth, Tangley, Brook, and Burrows Lane, will be upgraded.
Brook and Burrows Lane will get advanced technology with radars to detect vehicles, while Chilworth and Tangley will add CCTV.
Services from Guildford to Gatwick Airport will be replaced by bus replacement services between September 14 to 27.
Mark Goodall, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said: “We are advising passengers who use the North Downs Line between Guildford, Reigate and Gatwick Airport to please note the dates of this upcoming closure.
“I want to reassure passengers travelling to the airport from London that you can still take services from Victoria and London Bridge.
“Upgrading the signalling is critical to ensuring we’re providing a safe and reliable railway and will also increase capacity and allow for additional services to run in future, allowing more passengers across Surrey to connect with Gatwick Airport.”
“We know that there is never a good time to close the railway or level crossings and recognise this may be disruptive to rail passengers, motorists and pedestrians alike.
“We’d like to apologise in advance and thank anyone effected for their patience and understanding while we complete these important upgrades.”
GWR Station Manager for the North Downs Line Andy Gallaugher said: “We would like to thank customers in advance for their patience while Network Rail carry out this vital work.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.