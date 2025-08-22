Rail passengers travelling this August Bank Holiday should plan ahead, as buses will replace trains on several lines while vital engineering improvements take place.
From Saturday, August 23 to Monday, August 25, the lines connecting Ascot, Guildford and Alton will be closed, while the route linking Surbiton and Effingham Junction will also see no passenger train services.
In the Ash Vale area, work will focus on improving the electrical supply to the track. Teams will also clear vegetation and litter between Farnham and Alton.
Rail replacement buses will operate from Farnborough to Alton and Ascot to Guildford.
Engineers will replace 14 wheel timbers in the Cobham & Stoke D’Abernon area. Wheel timbers are long blocks that support the track underneath.
The new timbers, made from recycled materials, have an extended lifespan of 50 years, are more durable, and require less maintenance.
Teams will also carry out improvements to the earthworks around the track in the Cobham area, including tree felling and surveys. Additional minor work will take place near Effingham Junction, Horsley, London Road (Guildford), and Bookham Tunnel.
On Saturday, August 23 and Monday, August 25, buses will replace trains between Surbiton and Effingham Junction.
On Sunday, August 24, buses will run between Guildford and Surbiton via Effingham and Leatherhead.
Speaking on behalf of Network Rail and South Western Railway, Mark Goodall, Wessex route director, said:“We are grateful to our passengers for their patience whilst we carry out essential engineering work over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
“We try to carry out our works during the least disruptive times, and bank holidays are when fewer passengers travel.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes, most of our route will remain open as usual, but some services will be affected so we’re asking passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel.”
Passengers are urged to check travel information before setting off, as journeys are likely to be affected by the closures.
