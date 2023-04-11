PREPARATIONS are complete for Chobham’s biggest community event of the year – which just needs public participation to ensure it is another fantastic success.
The arena displays are booked, dozens of stalls and sideshows are signed up and the funfair’s attendance is confirmed.
Chobham Carnival now requires community groups, schools and other organisations to enter its traditional procession, says the chairman of the organising committee.
“We have been busy for months arranging this year’s show, and getting entries for the parade is the final thing to tick off our list,” Tim Elwin. “We are again looking to have a spectacular show on the village streets.
“This year’s theme is Pomp And Pageantry Through The Ages, which provides the opportunity for some imaginative procession entries. They don’t have to have a royal theme, as the definition includes ceremonial splendour.”
Entry forms for the procession can be downloaded from www.chobhamcarnival.co.uk or by emailing [email protected]
The carnival, in Chobham Recreation Ground on Monday 1 May features a jousting exhibition by the Equestrienne stunt team, a falconry display and performances by Prime Acrobatics, Chobham Rock Choir and the St Lawrence School Maypole Dancers.