The New Year’s Day Classic Gathering was the most successful event at Brooklands Museum since the pandemic and its second largest gathering.
More than 7,300 people visited the site to see 1,200 classic cars and motorcycles.
A dazzling array of vehicles filled the site, from pre-war cars within the Paddock, to more recent “L prefix” classics, as well as modern sports and supercars.
Alongside the interesting vehicles, there was plenty for all ages to enjoy, including a winter BBQ, many food and trade stands, family crafting activities and live entertainment.
Alex Patterson,the museum director and CEO, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that our New Year’s Day Classic Gathering was such a roaring success.
‘‘It was a brilliant way to welcome in the new year and see the site being enjoyed to its fullest.
‘‘Our special thanks go to the marshals, volunteers and staff team for helping make the event run so smoothly, as well as the thousands of visitors and classic vehicles who brought the site to life.
‘‘We look forward to welcoming many more visitors to the museum throughout the year ahead.”
It was the start to Brooklands Museum’s busy 2024 calendar which will include a variety of enthusiast and family orientated events, fly ins, talks and club meets.
There will also be special fun activities on offer during the school holidays for families to enjoy.