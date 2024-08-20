A LEVEL students from Gordon’s School in West End have recorded a pleasing set of results, with about two fifths of them achieving A*-A grades.
BTEC students at both Diploma and National Diploma level also excelled with 88% achieving a Merit + and 53% a securing Distinction or above.
Stand-out performances included Jack Brinkman, with four A*s, who is off to the University of Cambridge; Beth Bailey, who is heading to Oxford with two A*s and an A; and Michael Mills with four A*s and Sam Moreau with three A*s and an A.
Some 38.6% of entries were graded A* – A; 70.5% of entries were graded A* – B; and 87.4% of entries were graded A* – C.
Headmaster Andrew Moss said he was “delighted” by the results, adding: “As always, this superb set of results are testament to the hard work and commitment by students and staff.”
Elizabeth Bailey’s two A*s in English Literature and German and one A in History have earned her a place at Oxford to read German and Beginners Russian.
“I’m really excited about going there,” she said, adding that she would be celebrating by going to see Taylor Swift that evening!
The dream of going to drama school has been realised for Alice Kermeen, a regular performer for the British Youth Music Theatre. Alice, who achieved two A*s and two As, will take up her place at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School on the Actor’s Workshop Foundation Course.
Gordon’s School, established in 1885 at the request of Queen Victoria, is a non-selective state boarding school and TES Boarding School of the Year in the Schools Awards for 2022.
It is officially listed as one of Britain’s outstanding schools by His Majesty’s Chief Inspector for both 2017 and 2024.