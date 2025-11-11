Gordon’s School holds Remembrance Service and parade

The Gordon’s community gathered on Sunday for the annual Remembrance Parade and Service at the school’s Parade Square, led by the School Chaplain, the Reverend Graham Wright.
Students, parents, and staff joined in honouring the sacrifices of countless servicemen and women, including 155 former students lost in the First World War, with 31 lost in the Second World War, and Gordonians Darryl Gardiner and Michael Gilyeat, along with staff member Steve Curley, who were killed in Afghanistan.
Dressed in their ceremonial Blues uniforms, the Gordon’s School Pipes and Drums led the parade, a tradition that has been part of the school since its founding over a century ago. This year, the band was joined by members of Gordonstoun School in Scotland, celebrating their 70th anniversary.
Poppy wreaths were laid by Brigadier Jonathan Mullin MBE on behalf of the Trustees and Governors, Gordonian teacher Charlotte Winckley for the Gordonians, Sergeant Major Bayan Muhsen for staff and students, and Florence Wareing for Gordonstoun School.
The two-minute silence was observed by all, including staff and students currently serving in the Armed Forces, preceded by The Last Post and followed by the Reveille performed by trumpeter Ben Hallett. The Exhortation was read by Brigadier Mullin, and Pipe Major Rory Green played The Lament.
In his address, the Reverend Wright reflected on the words of Micah, reminding the community that even without weapons, choosing kindness and standing against cruelty is a meaningful way to honour sacrifice.
The Pipes and Drums later participated in the Chobham village parade, having performed the day before at Aldershot Town FC’s Remembrance game. On Tuesday, the school observed another two-minute silence at 11am.
Headmaster Andrew Moss said: “We are proud to honour the contribution and sacrifice made by former students, as well as men and women from the wider community and across the Commonwealth.”
