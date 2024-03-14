New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: David Lloyd Leisure at David Lloyd Leisurewestfield Avenuewestfieldwokingsurrey; rated on March 13
• Rated 5: Cafe Lisboa at 9 Goldsworth Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 11
• Rated 5: Gail's Bakery Woking at Gails Bakery1 Commercial Waywokingsurrey; rated on March 11
• Rated 5: Pepe's Piri Piri Woking at 154 Maybury Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 11
• Rated 5: D'Orville Catering Limited - West Byfleet Golf Club at West Byfleet Golf Clubsheerwater Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: Woking Shawarma at 91 Walton Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 7
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Sokury at 3 Goldsworth Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 11