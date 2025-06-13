New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Gordon Ramsay Street Burger - Woking at 57 - 61 Commercial Waywokingsurrey; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Latino at Latino4 Harland House44 Commercial Waywokingsurrey; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Chopstix Noodle Bar at Unit F3 Lower Concoursepeacocks Centrevictoria Waywokingsurrey; rated on June 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Red Lion Public House123 High Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: West Byfleet Bowling Club at West Byfleet Bowls Clubcamphill Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on May 23