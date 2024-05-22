New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Heather Farm Cafe, at Heather Farm Cafehorsell Commonhorsellwokingsurrey was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 16.
And Woking Adult Learning Centre, at Bonsey Lanewestfieldwokingsurrey was also given a score of five on May 15.
It means that of Woking's 165 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 112 (68%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.