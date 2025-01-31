New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Little Street at 43 - 44 Station Approachwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on January 15
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Profumi Neapolitan Pizza at Kiosk 11market Walkwokingsurrey; rated on January 23