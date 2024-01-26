New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Mokka Bistro at Mokka Bistrojubilee Squarewokingsurrey; rated on January 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Slug And Lettuce at 5 - 7 Chobham Roadwokingsurrey; rated on January 22
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Greggs - Connaught at Essopetrol Stationbagshot Roadwokingsurrey; rated on January 17