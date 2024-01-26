New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Mokka Bistro at Mokka Bistrojubilee Squarewokingsurrey; rated on January 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Slug And Lettuce at 5 - 7 Chobham Roadwokingsurrey; rated on January 22

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Greggs - Connaught at Essopetrol Stationbagshot Roadwokingsurrey; rated on January 17