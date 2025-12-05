New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Squires Garden Centre at Squires Garden Centrelittlewick Roadknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on November 26

• Rated 5: The Horsell Kitchen Ltd at The Horsell Kitchen80 High Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on November 25

• Rated 5: Harmony at 7 Albion Housechertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on November 20

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Greggs - Connaught at Essopetrol Stationbagshot Roadwokingsurrey; rated on November 20