New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Squires Garden Centre at Squires Garden Centrelittlewick Roadknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on November 26
• Rated 5: The Horsell Kitchen Ltd at The Horsell Kitchen80 High Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on November 25
• Rated 5: Harmony at 7 Albion Housechertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on November 20
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Greggs - Connaught at Essopetrol Stationbagshot Roadwokingsurrey; rated on November 20