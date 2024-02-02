New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Kusina Filipina Ltd at Unit 4cleary Courtchurch Street Eastwokingsurrey; rated on January 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Red Lion Public House123 High Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Sovereigns Public House at The Sovereigns Public Houseguildford Roadwokingsurrey; rated on January 24
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Kokoro Woking at 2 Albion Housechurch Pathwokingsurrey; rated on January 29