Intrepid adventurer Nick Hollis is the guest of honour at the CREST Business Awards Charity Golf Day on 9 May at West Surrey Golf Club, near Godalming.
Nick, who has taken on the world’s most demanding challenges, is supporting Surrey’s only green business awards in aid of the Surrey Wildlife Trust, which are both closely aligned with his #721Challenge aimed at promoting environmental responsibility.
The international mountaineer has met his lifetime goals to be the fastest man to climb the world’s seven highest summits, reach the North and South Poles and row the Atlantic Ocean – 7 summits, 2 poles and 1 ocean.
Backed by The World Land Trust, Nick has put the environment at the centre of this challenge. Promoting sustainability and working for a green future is his mission.
To learn more about his adventures, sign up as a team or as a supporter of the charity golf day where Nick will be guest speaker.
A team of four costs £500 (£125 each) to enter. This includes coffee and bacon rolls on arrival, 18 holes of golf, a two-course lunch with Nick as the guest speaker, prize giving and a silent auction.
To enter a team and learn about sponsorship opportunities, email Terry Tidbury at [email protected], or visit https://crestawardssurrey.co.uk/
CREST Business Awards, works in partnership with the Institute for Sustainability and the Centre for Environment and Sustainability, both at the University of Surrey, and is a business showcase for green business as part of Surrey County Council’s Greener Futures Programme.