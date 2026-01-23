Woking Shopmobility is marking a significant milestone with its 30th annual pancake relay race on Tuesday, 17 February - and the community is invited to get involved.
Both the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, and local MP Will Forster will be attending.
The ever-popular event will begin with registration at 11.30am followed by the race at noon in the town centre’s Jubilee Square.
Teams of two to four people can take part and entry is by donation. Participants are encouraged to embrace the fun with optional fancy dress, this year’s theme being sport to link in with the World Cup.
However, all sport costumes are welcome!
This pancake race has become a much-loved annual tradition, bringing together local residents, organisations and widespread support for a lively and inclusive event that celebrates community spirit while raising awareness of the vital work Shopmobility does in Woking.
Woking Shopmobility provides an essential service, helping people with limited mobility to enjoy independent access to Woking town centre.
The charity hires out mobility scooters and wheelchairs, enabling users to shop, socialise and attend appointments with confidence.
In addition to the town centre use, off-site scooters and wheelchairs are also available, giving people greater independence for longer trips and everyday activities.
The race is not only a fun way to celebrate Pancake Day, but also an opportunity to highlight how mobility support can transform lives by removing barriers and promoting independence.
All the money raised from the event with help to continue the valued work undertaken by Woking Shopmobility.
Don’t miss out, you could be one of the winners!
