Woking Music Festival is sending out a last call for entries to this year’s festival.
The closing date for entries for the annual competitive festival, is Monday, 6 October.
The festival, which will be held in November, is a celebration of the musical and literary vitality of Woking and the surrounding area and welcomes people of all ages and abilities who can derive and give pleasure in participating, whatever their tastes or performing standard.
Founded by Nancy Leigh in 1926 and affiliated to the British and International Federation of Festivals (BIFF), the festival is now one of the largest of its kind in the south-east with about 1,000 people taking part each year.
Highly respected teachers and performers act as adjudicators, giving valuable advice and guidance to all participants.
There are also trophies to be won – more than 90 in all, including the prestigious Most Promising Singer and Most Promising Young Actor Awards and the Woking Junior Musician of the Year.
In early February, it organises the Woking Young Musician of the Year competition with outstanding performers aged 14 to 20 from the previous year’s festival being invited to participate.
Several of these performers have gone on to appear in the finals of the BBC Young Musician of the Year Competition and, in recent years, two have won this coveted title.
This year’s festival will be held between 6 and 29 November. Classes will be staged in a series of venues, including Woking High School, Halstead St Andrew’s School and St John’s Church, St John’s.
For further details on how to enter as a performer, please go to wokingmusicfestival.org.uk, and follow the links to the syllabus and entry forms.
