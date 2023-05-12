AN action-packed day of dragon boat racing takes place this Sunday, in aid of the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
The colourful fundraiser also includes all the activities of the Family Fun Day at stalls around Goldworth Park Lake on 14 May.
The Dragon Boat Races consist of 20 teams competing against each other across the lake, working their way through the rounds to the grand finale.
The teams are a mixture of corporate supporters, local sports clubs and crews rowing in memory of a loved one – plus the Hospice Heroes, made up of staff and volunteers from the across the hospice, as well as the team from sponsor Trident Honda, the Trident Otters.
“We are once again delighted in 2023 to be the main sponsor of the WSBH Dragon Boat race,” said Richard Roberts, managing director of Trident Honda Ottershaw.
“Such a fabulous day’s entertainment for all participants and spectators, combined with raising money for such a fabulous cause.
“We have a personal connection to the hospice. My grandmother died in the Sam Beare Hospice in 1982 and my father died in the Hill View Road Hospice in 2017. Over the years, members of our staff have had family members who have also been supported by WSBH, so we understand first-hand how important the hospice is to our community.”
Accompanying the racing action will be the Family Fun Day stalls beside the lake, offering refreshments including a barbecue, noodle bar, crepes and a Pimm’s tent, plus facepainting, tombola, plant sale, hook a duck, lucky dip, raffle and more.
The Dragon Boat Races and Family Fun Day take place at Goldsworth Park Lake on Sunday 14 May, 10am – 4pm.