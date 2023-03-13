KNAPHILL Baptist Church is running three free sessions to help people get on top of their household finances.
The course, from charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP), teaches how to chart your household income and take control of your expenditure.
Money coach Michelle Matthews, who will be leading the course, said: “With households feeling the squeeze on their disposable income, we’ve all got to get savvy about our money to get through these tough times.
“If you know how to save and budget effectively, it can have a hugely positive impact on the whole family.”
Knaphill Baptist Church is one of more than 1,000 churches across the UK who are regularly offering the course, as they work together to positively impact the communities around them.
The course, which also runs at the Welcome Church in Woking town centre, is useful for the newly retired, soon-to-be students, mums dealing with mounting bills, families saving for a wedding and everyone in between.
It is not aimed at people with debts, though they can be catered for; it’s for everyone.
Michelle added: “We hope that we can help people, quietly and confidentially, take control rather than rely on guesswork, so they can plan for the future and weather the storm.’”
The course takes place in the church at 88 High Street at 1pm, beginning this week, and then on successive Fridays (17, 24 and 31 March). At 12.30, a light lunch is available.
For more information, call 01483 851653.