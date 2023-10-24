THE Ripley bonfire celebrations will take place on the village green on Saturday (October 28).
The event, as in previous years, will host the huge bonfire, a fantastic firework display and Monmouth Funfair along with a licensed bar and food concessions in what the Ripley Bonfire Association describe as “a legendary event in the history of our village”.
Parking is available from mid-afternoon in the large car park off Newark Lane, and visitors are reminded the village and all its surrounding roads can become very busy during the early evening, culminating with the closure of the High Street at 7pm.
The lighting of the bonfire will be at 7.30pm, with the fireworks display at 8pm.
As entry to the event is free, visitors are requested to please give generously to the association’s collectors on the night.
The Chobham Fireworks display will be tomorrow (Friday, October 27) at Chobham Rugby Club, Windsor Road. Admission is by advance pre-paid ticket only – adults £9, children 16 and under £7.
Gates open 6pm, bonfire lit 7pm, fireworks 8pm.