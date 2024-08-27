Dramatize was formed in 2011, when the directors Karen and Jo recognised the need for more choice and a variety of provisions for adults with learning disabilities once they leave education.
Since then a wide range of activities and workshops have been set up in Shepperton as well as Moorcroft Day Centre and the Vyne in Woking.
The Dramatize Day Centre at Moorcroft offers a personal approach to championing life skills and growth for their students. Enjoyable sessions and fun activities focus around independence, social development, health and wellbeing in a safe, friendly and caring environment.
In a country where only 5% of people with learning difficulties work, Dramatize’s Employment and Life Skills Programme has been designed to enable students to acquire a variety of skills and experiences to gain self-confidence.
The Tea Room at the Vyne, in Knaphill, has been set up to provide training and employment to serve elderly visitors and socially isolated residents.
Dramatize originally applied to Woking Lions in April for money towards the purchase of a hoist. Thanks to more than 800 runners participating in the Lions’ Martian Race in June sufficient funds have been found to cover the total cost.
The hoist at Moorcroft has therefore enabled the day centre to be fully accessible to all levels of abilities, providing changing facilities and safe transfers for wheelchair users.
Dramatize prides itself on its person-centred approach and the wide range of meaningful opportunities it provides for its students.