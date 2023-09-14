Squire's Garden Centre in Woking has raised almost £8,000 for the Chobham-based Quest Riding for the Disabled (RDA) group – raising more for charity than any other Squire’s centre in the last 12 months.
The £7,868.80 raised for Quest RDA came as part of Squire’s long-established ‘Charity of the Year’ programme. The initiative, now in its 2012 year, sees each of Squire’s 16 centres choose a local charity to work with over the course of the year, running August 1 to July 31.
Monies raised over the course of the year come from a variety of fundraising initiatives, including charity boxes, ticket sales from Christmas grottos, raffles, quiz nights and physical challenges such as virtual bike rides.
Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s, said: “I would like to congratulate colleagues on the terrific amount raised over the past year and for their efforts and enthusiasm to host various events which support our charities.”