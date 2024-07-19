Students returned to a garden centre to find out who had produced the heaviest potato crop and what they tasted like.
Squire’s Garden Centre in Woking hosted Horsell Village School recently, following a visit in March when pupils learned how to plant ‘chitted’ potatoes and care for them.
Pupils returned for the long awaited weigh-in with Squire’s plant team and the largest crop would get a special prize.
Squire’s Woking centre manager Anne Dedman said: “It has been wonderful to welcome pupils from Horsell Village School first in March. Then again more recently, to see how they have got on growing their potato crop.
“They have done really well, especially as we have had some tricky growing conditions this year. The children loved the challenge and seem to have learned a lot – it’s tremendous to see their excitement at uncovering their very own potato crop.
“This project is a brilliant way to show the children just where food comes from – potatoes are great to illustrate the process of growing and nurturing vegetables and just how easy it can be with some wonderful rewards at the end!
“We hope it will encourage the children to go home and keep on growing with their families – who knows what it might inspire them to grow next!”
After the weigh-in, the café bar team turned each potato crop into delicious chips. Children eagerly waited to taste their bounty, enjoying the freshest chips - which had gone from spud to tasty chip in under 30 minutes.