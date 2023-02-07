A GALA Charity Ball with an Italian flair has raised tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.
Ballando Sotto Le Stelle (Dancing under the Stars) was organised by a group of big-hearted volunteers from the Italian community.
The occasion was in aid of Cancer Research UK and LinkAble, a local charity that supports children and adults with learning disabilities.
The event, held on New Year’s Eve at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, was a sell-out and with help from the 190 people in attendance and support from generous sponsors a grand total of nearly £31,000 was raised.
The organisers gathered in the council chamber in Woking for a cheque presentation with the borough’s mayor.
Giuseppe Favata said: “It was a family fun night, a social fundraising event with music and dancing.”
The mayor, Cllr Saj Hussain, said: “I am extremely grateful to everyone involved in this event. I admire the organisers for their hard work which has raised such a fabulous sum of money. I also wish to make special mention of Alan Greenwood, who sponsored the band.”