THE work of the Friends of Woking Community Hospital has been praised by the Prime Minister at a reception at 10 Downing Street.
Jon Allan, the chairman of FWCH, was among 60 “Community Champions” who were thanked by Rishi Sunak for their charitable endeavours and their efforts in supporting the vulnerable and binding communities together.
Jon was the guest of Jonathan Lord, the Woking MP, who wanted to celebrate FWCH’s work in raising more than £1 million.
Mr Lord introduced Jon to the Prime Minister and praised the charity’s help in improving the hospital and supporting patients and staff. They then discussed the benefits of the new diagnostic centre.
After the reception, Mr Lord showed Jon around the Palace of Westminster, including the chamber of the House of Commons.
Jon said: “I was delighted to have the efforts of the trustees and Friends of Woking Community Hospital recognised by being invited to this memorable occasion.
“Jonathan Lord has taken a great interest in our work over many years and I know that I can count on his support for our community hospital and our charitable efforts over the coming years as well.”