The Rural Life Living Museum will turn back the clock to the birth of the Tilford-based attraction 50 years earlier as it hosts a Founders Day on Saturday, April 8 – and it is turning back its admission prices to 1973 too!
The day will celebrate the museum’s founders, Madge and Henry Jackson, and offers the chance to learn about the origins of the collection and the legacy the Jacksons have left behind.
The museum, off Reeds Road, will be reinstating the admission prices of 1973 for one day only, charging 20p per adult and 10p per child (cash only on the day).
There will be plenty to see and do as the Rural Life Living Museum relives the activities of the opening day. Visitors will be able to take a trailer ride pulled by the steam traction engine, chat to volunteers about the early years and visit the Blacksmith in the forge.
Wander around the Arboretum and discover why it is such an important part of the collection – and to mark the day, join volunteers for a celebratory tree planting at 2.30pm.
Enjoy the spring sunshine in the tranquil grounds bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic or visit The Market Garden Café for some delicious snack and lunch options.
Experience the original opening day as never-before-seen images and footage of the museum’s beginnings will be on show in the historic Village Hall for Founders Day only, and don’t miss the chance to peak behind the scenes into the museum’s archive.
Dogs are more than welcome on a lead, enjoy a walk with the whole family through the woodland areas. There is plenty of parking on site at the front of the museum.