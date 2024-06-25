With a week to go before the general election, the campaign to be Woking MP has heated up between the three main parties. Jonathan Lord, the Conservative candidate, has accused his Lib Dem rival Will Forster of “misleading voters” and being “less than truthful” and “untrustworthy”. Mr Lord, who was re-elected MP in 2019 with a 9,767 majority over Cllr Forster, said the deputy borough council leader “continually refers to Woking Council's finances, blaming others, but never mentions that he personally supported and voted for the hundreds of millions of pounds of loans for the main Victoria Square development, and, indeed, that all the key financial decisions were taken on an overtly cross-party basis, supported by the Lib Dems.” Mr Lord also said Cllr Forster claiming credit for the new diagnostic centre at Woking Community Hospital, was “a pack of lies”.